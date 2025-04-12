Gillingham vs MK Dons - Build-up from Priestfield Stadium
Gillingham vs MK Dons - LIVE
Crowley's absence
Dan Crowley misses out on the squad today after picking up an injury in training ahead of the game.
Unsure as yet the extent of it, and whether he will make it back before the end of the season
Gillingham's team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
Two changes for Dons this Saturday, with Callum Hendry in for Dan Crowley, and Connal Trueman drops to the bench in favour of Craig MacGillivray.
MK Dons: MacGillivray, Maguire, Offord, Sanders, Tomlinson, O’Reilly, Thompson-Sommers, Lemonheigh-Evans, Gilbey, Hogan, Hendry
Subs: Trueman, Leko, Nemane, Orsi, White, Waller
The manager hunt goes on...
Dons are believed to be closing in on the appointment of a new boss, and Ben Gladwin is keen for that to happen as soon as possible.
"We know the club has a job to do (hiring a new manager), and I believe it is getting a little bit closer to a conclusion, which will be really good for the club and the players," said Gladwin.
