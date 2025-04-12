Live

Gillingham vs MK Dons - Build-up from Priestfield Stadium

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 12th Apr 2025, 13:47 BST
MK Dons are back in action this afternoon taking on Gillingham.

Get the latest from Priestfield Stadium.

Gillingham vs MK Dons - LIVE

14:05 BST

Crowley's absence

Dan CrowleyDan Crowley
Dan Crowley | Jane Russell

Dan Crowley misses out on the squad today after picking up an injury in training ahead of the game.

Unsure as yet the extent of it, and whether he will make it back before the end of the season

14:04 BST

Gillingham's team to face MK Dons

13:56 BST

MK Dons team news

Craig MacGillivrayCraig MacGillivray
Craig MacGillivray | Jane Russell

Two changes for Dons this Saturday, with Callum Hendry in for Dan Crowley, and Connal Trueman drops to the bench in favour of Craig MacGillivray.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Maguire, Offord, Sanders, Tomlinson, O’Reilly, Thompson-Sommers, Lemonheigh-Evans, Gilbey, Hogan, Hendry

Subs: Trueman, Leko, Nemane, Orsi, White, Waller

13:53 BST

Pre-match odds

Grosvenor Sport - Gillingham vs Milton Keynes Dons

Gillingham - 1/1

Draw - 12/5

MK Dons - 5/2

13:52 BST

The manager hunt goes on...

Dons are believed to be closing in on the appointment of a new boss, and Ben Gladwin is keen for that to happen as soon as possible.

"We know the club has a job to do (hiring a new manager), and I believe it is getting a little bit closer to a conclusion, which will be really good for the club and the players," said Gladwin.

13:47 BST

13:45 BST

Match preview

