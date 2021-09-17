Gillingham vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats ahead of the game

Priestfield is an unhappy hunting ground for MK Dons

Priestfield is something of a haunted hunting ground for MK Dons, but they will be eager to get over the curse when they play Gillingham on Saturday.

In nine visits to the Kent stadium, they have won just once, and there have been some poor performances along the way there too.

Last season, Dons broke the British passing record before scoring their opening goal, courtesy of Will Grigg, when they took the lead early on against Gillingham in March. But the home side rallied and came out 3-2 winners, thanks to goals from Jordan Graham, Vadaine Oliver and Connor Ogilvie.

Dons are currently on their best run since August 2018 after going six games unbeaten.

The start of Paul Tisdale’s tenure in League Two was the last time they were able to list off six results without a defeat, and Liam Manning may be able to extend that record this Saturday against Gillingham.

Losing only his opening game in charge, Manning has made a brilliant start to life at Stadium MK, but he has warned there will inevitably be bumps in the road, but hopes their good run can continue.

“It won’t always be as smooth as it has been in the last month, there will be challenges and low moments but we’ve got a good group who will stick together. Hopefully we can continue the streak we’ve been on.

“Everyone plays a part - it’s the subs, the guys not in the squad,the staff on the bench, behind the scenes. We can only be as good as the culture we create. Hopefully, people feel we’ve come in and built on that.”

Dons’ only victory came back in 2018 under Dan Micciche’s leadership when a late George Williams goal secured a 2-1 win.

They might not have a better opportunity to sway the momentum back in their favour than this Saturday, with Gillingham sitting 19th in League One.

Gillingham have won just one of their six games thus far this season, while Dons remain unbeaten away from home, and have lost just once in league action.

But in the three games they have played at home, Steve Evans’ side have drawn twice and won.

Referee John Busby will take charge of the game. In seven games, he has booked 31 players, including 10 in Barnsley’s 1-0 win over Coventry in August. His last Dons game came in February 2020 at Sincil Bank when Russell Martin’s side shared the spoils with Lincoln in a 1-1 draw. Andrew Fox and Greg Read will run the lines, with Fourth Official Michael Webb.