Gillingham vs MK Dons: Get the latest from the League One match
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 15:05
1 min: Early sighter for the hosts
They been scoring a lot of early goals this season, and Gillingham almost had another in the first minute as Kyle Dempsey gets in behind Lewington, bit the shot is straight at Fisher.
Gillingham get us underway.
Today’s teams in full
Gillingham’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
One change for MK Dons this afternoon as Peter Kioso comes into the side for Tennai Watson at right wing-back.
MK Dons: Fisher, Lewington, Darling, O'Hora, Harvie, Kioso, Robson, O'Riley, Boateng, Twine, Parrott
Subs: Ravizzoli, Jules, Watson, McEachran, Brown, Martin, Watters
A look around Priestfield
Injury news from the MK Dons camp
David Kasumu and Mo Eisa are both ruled out this afternoon, but returned to training on grass this week, and could be back in action in the next couple of weeks according to Liam Manning.
Max Watters made his return to the first-team last week, coming off the bench against Portsmouth and will be hoping for more minutes today against Gillingham.
Gillingham vs MK Dons: No right or wrong way to manage from the sidelines
“He’s very sure about what he wants, but there is a nasty streak there”
Liam Manning cuts a different figure in the MK Dons dugout compared to Steve Evans in the opposite for Gillingham, but which managerial style will prevail?!
Steve Evans on MK Dons
Steve Evans
“MK Dons will be tough opponents Saturday. We need to be ready, respectful and we’ll have a game plan which we will continue to work on. MK Dons are very expansive and talented and they will present problems.”
Unhappy hunting ground
Priestfield... ah Priestfield...
One win in nine visits for MK Dons, taking on Gillingham on home soil is not usually something many supporters look forward to. This time though may present Dons with their best opportunity to win, with Steve Evans’ side in 19th with just one win this season, while the visitors have lost just once all term.