Gladwin confirmed as Dons caretaker while hunt for head coach begins
Former midfielder Ben Gladwin will take charge of MK Dons while the club begins their search for a new head coach.
Scott Lindsey's sacking on Saturday came after the 1-0 defeat to Colchester United - the 11th defeat in 16 matches, which has see the side plummet from third to 17th in League Two.
A club statement read: "MK Dons will now conduct an extensive and comprehensive interview process ahead of appointing a head coach to lead the team next season."
Jamie Day, assistant manager to Lindsey, will join Gladwin in the dugout when Dons take on Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, as will goalkeeping coach Steve Hale, while the club has confirmed Carl Laraman has departed along with Lindsey.
Dons will also welcome back Ian Watson as first-team coach in the short term. Watson was assistant head coach to Mike Williamson before they left for Carlisle United in September.
A familiar face to Dons supporters, Gladwin spent 18 months at Stadium MK from 2020-2021, making 39 appearances and netting three goals, despite being hampered by persistent knee injuries which plagued his career.
His role as first-team coach has seen him play a big part in shaping the side since his return to the club in October, and with Tuesday's game at the Wham Stadium looming, Gladwin will step into the breach to lead the side in Lancashire.
Gladwin hung up his playing boots at the end of last season after being a part of Lindsey's Crawley Town side which won promotion to League One. Working in the background to get his coaching badges, Gladwin took charge of Crawley when Lindsey initially departed for Stadium MK, joining back up with the head coach when the Reds signed Rob Elliot to take over at Broadfield Stadium.
