Gladwin heads trio of coaching departures from MK Dons

Three of the coaching team which helped guide MK Dons after Scott Lindsey’s sacking have left the club

Former interim head coach Ben Gladwin, Jamie Day and Steve Hale have all departed MK Dons.

Gladwin led the side in nine matches last season following the sacking of Scott Lindsey in March, guiding the side through troubled waters prior to the appointment of Paul Warne.

The 32-year-old had been a player at Stadium MK for 18 months, playing under Russell Martin, before departing for Swindon Town and then Crawley Town, where he first linked up with Lindsey and his staff, which included Day and Hale.

Sporting director Liam Sweeting heaped praise on Gladwin for stepping into the breach during a tough time for the club, saying: "I cannot express enough my thanks to Ben Gladwin this season. When we asked Ben to step up and lead the team, he showed remarkable leadership in what was a difficult moment for the group.

“His perseverance and calmness served us very well and helped secure two vital wins during his time in charge.

"Ben will undoubtedly be a top head coach in the very near future. The way he thinks about the game and the application of his knowledge has been very impressive, even in difficult moments.

"All the players in the squad responded so well to Ben's leadership; he improved the mood around the building and demonstrated meaningful empathy in understanding the players' situation, which helped massively.

"Ben did all this with next to no notice, and while expecting the birth of his second child, sacrificing a lot to contribute to MK Dons.

"Everyone at MK Dons knows Ben will go on to have an excellent coaching career; he and his family are always welcome at Stadium MK."

Ex-Bangladesh manager Day and goalkeeper coach Hale will also leave the club.

Sweeting aded: “Jamie and Steve have done a fantastic job with us this year under difficult circumstances. Their professionalism, enthusiasm and attention to detail in training has been second to none, and we're extremely grateful for their help this year.”