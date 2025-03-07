Gladwin hopes his ideas will lead MK Dons to win over struggling Morecambe

With only a few training sessions, the interim head coach hopes his ideas will pay off for MK Dons

Ben Gladwin hopes his handful of training sessions in charge will provide a positive change in the way MK Dons play when they take on Morecambe on Saturday.

The interim head coach has had one full training session and two pre-match sessions with the players since taking over from sacked Scott Lindsey on Monday, with his alterations barely given time to set in before his first game in charge - the 2-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.

Taking on the struggling Shrimps on Saturday, Gladwin feels his ideas and alterations should make the right impact on the side, who are in desperate need of a win after going seven games without one.

“On the tactics board it looks good,” he said. “We'll try and influence as much as we can without overloading the players and making it ridiculous. We're trying to find a balance, and to see how much impact we can make in a short period of time.

“We'll try and make some positive changes, and then it becomes about the players taking it out onto the pitch and trying to implement it.”

Derek Adams’ Morecambe side are a point from safety in the relegation zone heading into the game at Stadium MK, but were winners on Tuesday night and know they could climb out of the bottom two with a win.

Gladwin said: “I enjoyed watching their game against AFC Wimbledon, they got a brilliant result. They're a team fighting, still right in it, so we're expecting a really tough game. I think as long as we focus on ourselves, what we're trying to do and where we're trying to get to, we'll get a good result at the weekend.”