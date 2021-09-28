Scott Twine celebrates his hat-trick goal after a brilliant free-kick put MK Dons 3-2 up against Fleetwood on Tuesday night.

Hat-trick hero Scott Twine admitted the shine was taken off his feat by conceding a late equaliser to Fleetwood on Tuesday night.

Dons twice fell behind to straight-forward Ged Garner strikes, but Twine’s goals by comparison were straight out of the top drawer. His first, coming on 27 minutes, saw him get on the end of Daniel Harvie’s pass on the left edge of the box, cutting onto his right before unleashing a bending effort past Alex Cairns’ hapless dive.

His second was a fierce strike from the edge of the box which flew through the keeper six minutes before half time as the sides went in level at the break, while his third came from a now trademark free-kick, clipping the underside of the bar for the first hat-trick of his career.

But Daniel Batty’s 88th minute goal for Fleetwood though would ensure a share of the spoils for both sides, taking the gloss off Twine’s night.

“I'm very happy to score my first hat-trick,” he said. “It would have been better if we'd won, but it is what it is - I'm buzzing with it.

“We're all disappointed not to win the game after being 3-2 up with five minutes to go. But that's football. We've scored late goals, we conceded late goals but that happens in a season. We didn't play our best, we didn't start well enough, conceded three sloppy goals but if you don't play you best, you won't get three points.

“A point isn't the worst result - they're a good team. It was a tough game, but we've got a point, we didn't lose and hopefully we'll win again on Saturday.”

Scott Twine’s third, from this free-kick, was arguably the pick of a brilliant hat-trick against Fleetwood

Now well clear in Dons’ scoring charts with six, Twine’s prowess from set-pieces has seen him net three times from free-kicks.

He said: “I was really confident over the free-kick. I back myself all the time from there, I practice it a lot so it was great to see it go in.