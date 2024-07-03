"Go do the business next season": Harvie's parting message to MK Dons

Daniel Harvie | Jane Russell

The Scottish defender wished MK Dons luck for the forthcoming season

Departing defender Daniel Harvie thanked MK Dons for his four seasons at the club as he completed his move to Wycombe Wanderers today (Wednesday).

The 25-year-old Scot played 166 games for Dons after signing from Ayr in 2020. Harvie was a part of two play-off campaigns at MK1, and the side which was relegated to League Two.

A regular in the side through his time, he also netted ten goals.

On signing for Wycombe, Harvie returns to League One but parted with a message of thanks and support for the forthcoming season.