"Go do the business next season": Harvie's parting message to MK Dons
Departing defender Daniel Harvie thanked MK Dons for his four seasons at the club as he completed his move to Wycombe Wanderers today (Wednesday).
The 25-year-old Scot played 166 games for Dons after signing from Ayr in 2020. Harvie was a part of two play-off campaigns at MK1, and the side which was relegated to League Two.
A regular in the side through his time, he also netted ten goals.
On signing for Wycombe, Harvie returns to League One but parted with a message of thanks and support for the forthcoming season.
He wrote: “Thank you to everyone @MKDonsFC been a pleasure , wish the boys Mike and all the staff best of luck going forward, go do the business this season.”
