Goal-scorer Cisse 'instantly engaged' with Tisdale's philosophy

Ouss Cisse might split opinion, but he is has been 'a real delight' for Paul Tisdale since the new manager arrived in June.

Cisse scored the only goal of the game in the 90th minute against Bury as Dons picked up their second league win of the season - the first time they've won both of their opening league fixtures.

While some fans don't hide away their opinions of the Mali international, Tisdale said the 27-year-old has been nothing but receptive to chance since the new manager took charge.

"It's my job to strip away the things that are problems and highlight and amplify all the things he can do," said the manager afterwards. "The way he scored his goal is something we talked about in training. And I'm pleased for him that he listened and attempted to just keep it simple. For any player to score, they won't mind, but if you're in the box, you've got a chance.

"He was a real delight in training, very respectful of the changes and information I've been giving the team. He was instantly engaged and I was willing him to do well. He has come on and made the difference. He's buying into what I'm asking him to do so I'm delighted for him."