Warren O’Hora admitted he needs to work on his celebration after scoring his first goal of the season against Lincoln City

Though he joked his celebration needed work, Warren O’Hora cut a determined figure as MK Dons climbed into third place thanks to his winning goal against Lincoln City on Saturday.

Having scored an own goal in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, and then heading onto his own bar with Dons already trailing early in the first half at Stadium MK, O’Hora swiped home Troy Parrott’s cross two minutes into the second half to put the hosts 2-1 to the good to win their fifth game out of six.

With Sunderland losing at home to Doncaster Rovers, it’s a win which sees Dons move up to third in League One, now just a point behind Wigan, though the Latics have four games in hand.

“We're just focussed on the next game,” said O’Hora afterwards. “That's all we're thinking about. The table will take care of itself, we look at the next game and getting three points.”

Coach Liam Manning said Dons were nowhere near their best in the first half, a sentiment echoed by O’Hora, despite his centre-back partner Harry Darling also finding the back of the net shortly before the break to cancel out John Marquis’ eighth minute opener.

The Irishman said: “We were frustrated in the first half and didn't really show what we're about. We addressed it at half-time, and came out second half and played much better.

“We didn't do ourselves any justice in that first half. As a defender, we always want a clean sheet but the most important think was the win at the end of the day.”

O’Hora’s goal though, his first of the season and first at Stadium MK since arriving at the club in the summer of 2020, was one which surprised even him. Taking the ball into opposition territory, O’Hora swapped passes with Troy Parrott before swiping home at the near post. He looked as stunned as his team-mates as he wheeled off in celebration, saying: “It was my first goal of the season, that's why I got really excited - I need to work on my celebration!

“It was an important goal, we won the game, got three points and we're on to the next one.