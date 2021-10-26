Goalkeepers union at Dons is a reason for Ravizzoli to smile

Franco Ravizzoli is loving life at MK Dons in the goalkeeping squad with Andrew Fisher and Laurie Walker

His first few months at MK Dons have been enjoyable for goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli.

The Argentinean signed his first English professaional contract with the club in summer, having moved from South America to join Eastbourne Borough.

Now with three games under his belt at MK Dons, the 24-year-old said the spirit amongst the goalkeepers - himself, Andrew Fisher and Laurie Walker - is helping him love life at Stadium MK.

“I’ve loved it, I’m really enjoying it,” he said. “The group is really good, we all get on with each other.

“The goalkeeping union is really good. We’re working hard every day, we’ve having a good time, even if Fish cheats in our two-touch games!”

Dons’ style of play asks more of keepers with their feet, not just with their hands.

Ravizzoli said the modern game demands that of keepers, and the style of play is exciting to play in.

He said: “I really like it, it’s what you need to do as a modern goalkeeper - be prepared for everything. At the moment, we need to be as complete as possible. If we need to play with our feet, we need to do that.