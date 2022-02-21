Goals will come if Parrott’s form stays high, says Manning

Troy Parrott hasn’t scored since October but has been a key part of Dons’ recent success

Though he may not have scored since October, Liam Manning believes Troy Parrott has improved his game at MK Dons.

The 20-year-old hit the ground running at Stadium MK after signing on loan from Tottenham, but after scoring three goals in his first seven games for Dons, his goal-scoring has dried up, netting only once in the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Aston Villa nearly four months ago.

Since the turn of the year though, and the departure of Max Watters back to parent club Cardiff City, Parrott has become a key member of the Dons line-up again. Having provided the assist for Warren O’Hora’s winner against Lincoln two weeks ago, Parrott also played a key role in both goals at Sunderland on Saturday where Dons were 2-1 winners.

And though his wait for a goal continues, Manning feels Parrott’s impact on the team is just as important as goals, but backs the Irishman to rediscover his goal-scoring form soon.

“Troy wants to score goals as any attacking players does,” he said. “But he's matured and understands and trusts the work he puts in out of possession.