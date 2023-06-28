‘Gobsmacked’ MacGillivray was stunned to see Dons in relegation plight

Craig MacGillivray admitted he was stunned to see MK Dons in the relegation mix last season.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper kept a clean sheet and made a string of excellent saves to keep Dons at bay on the final day of the season during the 0-0 draw with Burton Albion, prompting some supporters to speak out about the move to bring in the stopper as a result of his performance back in May.

It was a day though that MacGillivray said was a little surreal, given Dons’ plight throughout the season and given their interest in him having surfaced a couple of months prior.

“Even as the opposition, it's never nice seeing another team get relegated,” he said. “It was surreal really - as an outsider looking in, I was gobsmacked to see the club in that position in the first place to be honest.

“The quality squad of players who are still here based on that day stands us in good stead for the coming season.”

Having only joined the Brewers on a short-term deal until the end of the season, the Scot helped rejuvenate Burton from relegation candidates to eventual mid-table finishers in League One - something he took great pride in.

He said: “I went there and it wasn't great - they were near the bottom of the league, I took a gamble going there ultimately. But I wanted to help get them out and I think I contributed greatly to that.

“As a keeper, it’s your job to keep the ball out the net. I know what I'm capable of as a keeper, I know what I can add and hopefully it will get the club back to where we should be.”

MacGillivray joins his former Charlton Athletic team-mates Nathan Harness, Alex Gilbey and Jonathan Leko at Stadium MK this season with the sole mission to get them back to League One at the first time of asking.

