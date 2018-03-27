Golbourne has given his future little thought while out injured

Scott Golbourne admitted he has concentrated on his rehabilitation after a hip injury rather than where he will be playing next season.

The 30-year-old is out of contract with parent club Bristol City at the end of the season, but has spent most of this season with MK Dons on loan. His injury came in January, but after two weeks back at Ashton Gate when his initial loan expired, Golbourne returned to Stadium MK on deadline day for his rehab.

Now back in training and contention for the first team, the defender admitted he hasn't given much thought to where he will be playing next season, but said Dons' faith in him - extending his loan deal despite his injury - could weigh into where he chooses to play football next season.

"Possibly so," he admitted. "I've tried not to put too much thought into that. You can get a bit down, especially when you're injured, worrying about the future holds. I've tried to apply focus on getting fit and playing games. If I can do that, that';s a big goal hit for me this season. There was talk about this season being finished and not playing again. I'll consider what goes on after that."

On returning to Dons in January, he added: "It was out of my hands, really. I was injured at the time and no-one knew how long I'd be out for. It was a decision between the medical side and management - whether I'd be of use towards the back end of the season for MK Dons.

"The old manager was happy to keep me here, but the new manager came in and was also happy for me to stay.

"They were happy to keep me here, I could do my rehab here, and the carrot was, once I got fit again, featuring before the end of the season. It was a pleasing thing for me, because now we're at this point, I could play again."