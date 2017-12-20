Golbourne is looking forward to festive football

Scott Golbourne said he looks forward to festive football, even though it is a busy time for footballers with four games in 10 days.

Dons take on Rotherham away on Saturday, before home games against Plymouth on Boxing Day and Peterborough on December 30. They round out their festive period with a trip to Oxford on New Year's Day.

Full-back Golbourne says he looks forward to the busy period, and is excited by the possibility of a significant change in Dons' League 1 standing in a short space of time.

“I’m always excited by the Christmas period,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to pick up a lot of points. Things can change dramatically and the table can look very different come January.

"We’re excited by that, we’ve got some really good tests coming up with the away fixtures, but we’re looking forward to that.

“If we can keep the performance levels high throughout this period, we’ll be in a good position in January.”