Golbourne's future under discussion as Dons loan deal nears an end

Defender Scott Golbourne will hold talks with MK Dons and parent club Bristol City to establish his future in the next couple of weeks.

The left back signed on loan from the Robins in August, but only until January despite Robbie Neilson seeking a season-long deal.

Golbourne has been a regular at Stadium MK since arriving, usurping Dean Lewington from his place in the team and prompting the club's longest serving player to look elsewhere to play his football.

With his deal set to expire next month, Golbourne says his future is still up for discussion.

"I'm not too sure at the moment," he said. "I think there's some talks to be had over the next few weeks about the plan for the rest of the season. Hopefully, we'll have clarification in the next few weeks.

"It'll depend on both clubs and myself. There are a few factors involved, but as I said, I'm happy here, playing football with some good games coming up to concentrate. January is just around the corner but we'll have talks to see what happens.

"It has been a really good time and I've really enjoyed it. It was an opportunity for me to come back playing. There was a long gap and void between my last first team game at Bristol and here, so to get back into the swing of things has been great. I've got a purpose, a goal in mind, a task and a job every week. It has been a really positive experience.

"If I go back to my parent club and sit around and not play, it would feel like I was leaving a job half finished. You get a buzz from playing, so it would feel like a backwards step going back and not playing. It's important, at this stage in my career, to play and enjoy it and that is still the plan for me."

Neilson confirmed he would be holding talks with both Golbourne and Bristol City with regards to keeping the full back until the end of the season at least, but said the final decision would ultimately be down to City.

He said: "We're in talks, and his agent is coming in next week. We'll have a chat, but the feedback I've had from Scott is that he's quite happy.

"Obviously, a lot of it will come down to Bristol City because he's a player in the last six months of his contract but we're keen to get something sorted."