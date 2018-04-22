GONE: Dan Micciche leaves MK Dons

Dan Micciche is not longer MK Dons manager, leaving the club by mutual consent after three months in charge.

The 38-year-old won just three of his 16 games in charge and leaves Dons destined for League 2, six points from League 1 safety with three games remaining this season.

The decision to part ways with Micciche comes after a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Southend on Saturday - Dons fourth defeat in a row.

Micciche said: “This is a Club that means a lot to me and my family and I put every ounce of effort into the job. Unfortunately, the fine margins have gone against us and it hasn’t worked out in the way we would have wanted.

“I am extremely grateful to the board, staff, players and fans for their tremendous support during my time here. It has been an honour to manage this Football Club and I would love nothing more than to see it get back to where it belongs.”

Chairman Pete Winkelman, who will address the media on Monday, said: “I am grateful to Dan for his dedication to the role during this testing period in our history and I sincerely wish him the very best for the future.”

Keith Millen, who had been Micciche's assistant, will take over the remaining three games of the season,