Good Christmas run could put Dons into a strong position in League Two

Midfielder Alex Gilbey wants MK Dons to continue to fly under the radar during the Christmas games

Alex Gilbey

Alex Gilbey hopes a strong run over Christmas will put MK Dons in a strong position for the second-half of the season.

With 12 points on offer in a 10-day stretch, Dons could make big in-roads in the League Two table from their 11th place spot at current - a position which has been boosted by a six-match unbeaten run in the division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while Dons are outside of the play-off spots and those higher in the standings are stealing the headlines, Gilbey hopes the team can continue to fly under the radar.

"Nothing is won over Christmas but it can definitely put you in the right place," he said. "I think we're treading nicely, we're under the radar a bit which is perfect - we don't want people talking about us. We've got a really good opportunity to put some really good results together, some points on the board and see where we are in the New Year."

Though nothing will ultimately be decided over the next few weeks, Gilbey said the festive run of games is an important part of football, and his favourite time of the year to play.

He added: "It's the best period of football of the year. Having a game on Boxing Day is unbelievable, that's what Christmas is to me, because it's all I've known. It has been a stop-start couple of weeks, and we just want a run of games now.