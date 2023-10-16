Graham Alexander sacked as head coach of MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 51-year-old joined in the summer, but only lasted 142 days in charge at Stadium MK, with his sacking delivered after the 2-2 draw with Barrow on Saturday. Dons were leading the game 2-0 deep into six minutes of added time, but conceded twice to end the game level.

Alexander won four of the opening five games in League Two in August, winning the Manager of the Month award with the side top of the table. However, following the close of the transfer window, Dons fortunes have dramatically changed, and have picked up four points from a possible 24 since, dropping to 16th in the table.

A club statement read: “Milton Keynes Dons Football Club has parted company with Head Coach Graham Alexander.