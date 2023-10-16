News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Graham Alexander sacked as head coach of MK Dons

The former Motherwell and Salford City manager has left MK Dons after four-and-a-half months

By Toby Lock
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

MK Dons have sacked head coachGraham Alexander after going eight games in League Two without a win.

The 51-year-old joined in the summer, but only lasted 142 days in charge at Stadium MK, with his sacking delivered after the 2-2 draw with Barrow on Saturday. Dons were leading the game 2-0 deep into six minutes of added time, but conceded twice to end the game level.

Alexander won four of the opening five games in League Two in August, winning the Manager of the Month award with the side top of the table. However, following the close of the transfer window, Dons fortunes have dramatically changed, and have picked up four points from a possible 24 since, dropping to 16th in the table.

A club statement read: “Milton Keynes Dons Football Club has parted company with Head Coach Graham Alexander.

Most Popular

“Assistant Head Coach Chris Lucketti will also depart Stadium MK. “The Club would like to thank Graham and Chris for their dedication and tireless efforts during their time at Stadium MK. They depart with the best wishes of everyone at MK Dons.”

Related topics:Graham AlexanderHead coachMotherwellSalfordLeague TwoStadium MK