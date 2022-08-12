Grant backs his fellow Irishmen to shine at MK Dons

Playing with Dawson Devoy and Darragh Burns is a throwback to his youth football days for Conor Grant.

The 21-year-old, who made the switch from Rochdale in the summer, grew up alongside Burns and Devoy in opposing sides in the Irish young system.

Now playing alongside them, Grant says he is really enjoying playing alongside his compatriots after years of playing against them.

He said: “I've known Dawson since the U12s, and they're both settling in great, they're great players and good lads.

“I'm really close with all of them - it's a good little group!”

Grant scored Dons’ first goal of the season on Tuesday night against Sutton United as they booked their spot in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

But after two losses in League One in their first two games, the midfielder said no-one is panicking about the start they have made yet.

He continued: “It's not the start we wanted, but we'll get that at other times this season when we don't play well and we don't get the results we want. But we'll stick together, we'll work hard in training and the results will come.

“There's no panic on our end. Results will come if we keep doing what we're doing. Obviously performances have to improve but it will come and then we can kick on.