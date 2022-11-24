Grant is ‘already a better player’ since his summer move from Rochdale

Conor Grant has admitted playing with better players since his move to MK Dons has helped him up his game since moving from Rochdale.

The 21-year-old Irishman has found regular first-team opportunities hard to come-by following his summer move, but in 17 outings, has netted four times.

A regular in Dale’s League Two campaign last term, Grant has shown flashes of ability in Dons colours, notably coming off the bench to bag a brace in the 6-0 FA Cup win over Taunton Town earlier this month.

At times too though, he has found it tough to get up to speed with the League One game and it has limited his opportunities.

Despite that, Grant feels his game has improved significantly just being a part of a better team.

“I think I've become a much better player already,” he said. “I'm working hard every day and I'm hoping more game time will come. I have to take my chances when they come and hopefully stay in the side.

“The staff are really good here, and playing with better players in training just makes you a better player. I feel like I'm really improving.

“It's tough, there is a lot of competition for places, but that's what you want. It makes me a better player. We're pushing each other, it's healthy competition and you have to take your chance when it comes.”

And though his cup form has seen him net three goals in six appearances, Grant admits Liam Manning and the backroom staff are driving him to be more ruthless in front of goal.

He added: “I could have had a few more as well, and some of the staff have been onto me about being a bit more effective in the final third. It's something I work on every day.”

Calls for consistency

Liam Manning said Conor Grant has improved his physicality this season to adapt to League One football

If he can have any criticism of Grant, head coach Manning admitted consistency is key.

While Grant is not alone in that trait, Manning has been impressed by what he has seen from the 21-year-old thus far, especially with the work he is doing away from the pitch to give the boss food for thought.

“We know his qualities, and that's why we brought him here,” said Manning. “He has some terrific attributes - the positions he takes up and the way he takes the ball, the way he creates things up the pitch. But it's about consistency.

“It's a ruthless and physical league, and not all of the game play in a style that we want. So when you're competing, scrapping and have to be more physical, that's what we're working on with him. He's working hard on that, he's working a lot in the gym.”

Manning continued: “I think he has improved his understanding. When we work with players, the key is to understand why you do the things you do - the positions you take up, the body movements. The lads have to make thousands of decisions per game, and not all of them are conscious ones.