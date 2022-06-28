Grant is ‘not a direct replacement’ for departed Twine at MK Dons

Latest signing Conor Grant must not be labelled the ‘Scott Twine replacement’ after arriving from Rochdale.

The 20-year-old Irishman signed for an undisclosed fee from Rochdale on Friday to become Dons’ fifth summer signing after Matt Dennis, Ethan Robson, Jack Tucker and Nathan Holland all added to Liam Manning’s squad.

Grant, who scored five goals in 39 appearances for Dale last season, can play a similar role to Twine but Manning insisted he is not a like-for-like replacement for last season’s top scorer after he completed his move to Burnley.

“He’s one we’re really pleased to have onboard. He’s not a direct replacement for Twiney. He’s a different kind of player, and that’s important to stress.