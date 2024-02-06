Grant makes Barnsley debut after deadline move from Dons

Conor Grant

Conor Grant made his Barnsley debut on Saturday after making his move from MK Dons last week.

The 22-year-old Irishman's switch to the League One promotion hopefuls was confirmed more than 14 hours after the transfer deadline had passed, but was eligible to play in the Tykes' trip to Bolton Wanderers the following day.

Named on the bench for Neill Collins' side, in the squad with former Dons forwards Devante Cole and Max Watters, Grant came on with nine minutes remaining of the 1-1 draw.

Mo Eisa, on loan at Exeter City, made his Grecians debut too, coming off the bench at St James Park for the final 18 minutes, but suffered defeat at the hands of Bristol Rovers.

Craig MacGillivray kept his first clean sheet at Stevenage in his first appearance at the Lamex Stadium. Another former Dons player in the form of Jake Forster-Caskey netted the only goal of the game against Blackpool with five minutes to go.