Grant makes move to Barnsley in late loan switch

Conor Grant

Conor Grant has made a late loan switch to League One side Barnsley.

The 22-year-old Irishman has been at Stadium MK for 18 months, racking up 52 appearances with four goals to his name, but makes the switch to Oakwell after the Tykes were given an extension to complete the deal beyond last night's 11pm deadline. Barnsley have an option to sign Grant on a permanent basis in the summer as part of the deal.

After a run in the side following Mike Williamson's arrival at the club, the former Rochdale man has found game time harder to come by, especially with the recall of Dan Kemp from Swindon Town earlier this month.

Grant's last appearance came on New Year's Day in the 3-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers where he came on for 10 minutes at the end.

He joins Barnsley who are in the midst of a promotion fight of their own in League One. Neill Collins' side sit fifth in the third tier, with their defeat on Saturday to Exeter their first since early November.

Barnsley's Interim Director of Football, Bobby Hassell, said: “Conor Grant will add different qualities to our attacking midfield options having played regularly in the EFL for Rochdale and MK Dons.

“The Club have monitored Conor closely over the last couple of years and we’re excited for him to join the squad for the remainder of the season with an option to extend his stay further.”