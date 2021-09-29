Fleetwood celebrate their late equaliser, though Daniel Batty, as they came from behind to draw 3-3 with MK Dons at Stadium MK. Ged Garner scored a first half brace for the visitors, while Scott Twine scored a sensational hat-trick for Liam Manning’s side.

Fleetwood Town boss Simon Grayson felt his side played their game-plan perfectly as they drew 3-3 with MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Twice the Cod Army led in the first half through Ged Garner goals, but were twice pegged back by stunning Scott Twine goals before the break.

Twine completed his hat-trick in the second period as Dons looked on course for another home win but Daniel Batty’s 88th minute equaliser ensured a point for the visitors.

“As a manager, you'd like a 1-0 at some time!” said Grayson after his side’s third score draw in a row. “But it was never going to be like that, we're a good team who likes to pass the ball around and they're certainly a good team too. Their records speak for themselves - the amount of possession they have, the passes they make, they dominate the ball.

“We had a game plan to let them have the ball in certain areas, but pick their pockets and make sure we ask questions. The game plan worked really well.

“Going 3-2 down to some stunning goals - it's some hat-trick! - but we showed character to get something out of it.