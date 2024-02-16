Greek giants reported to be interested in signing ex-MK Dons defender

George Baldock

Former MK Dons academy product George Baldock has attracted interest from European giants Olympiacos.

The 30-year-old came through the system at MK1 and established himself in the side before making his move to Sheffield United in the summer of 2017, having made more than 100 appearances. Helping the Blades from League One up to the Premier League twice, Baldock has been a regular at Bramall Lane, running out 219 times.

But according to The Yorkshire Post, his contract is up at the end of the season and teams are beginning to vie for his services. Baldock was called up by Gus Poyet for the Greece national team in the summer of 2022 and has since made nine outings for the 2004 European Champions.