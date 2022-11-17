Grigg is eager to see Eisa get back amongst the goals

A returning Mo Eisa have given everyone in the MK Dons dressing room a big lift after six months out, says striker partner Will Grigg.

Eisa’s lengthy spell out after ankle surgery came to an end a few weeks ago, and seemingly brought about an upturn in fortunes for Dons too - returning in the 2-0 win over Charlton at The Valley.

Grigg, who leads the scoring charts with six goals this term, said having Eisa back in the fold has been a huge boost after a difficult start to the season, and he hopes to see the 28-year-old back amongst the goals again.

“It's brilliant to see Mo back,” said Grigg. “Having him has given everyone a huge lift.

“The lads from last year know exactly what he's about, and he's been back with us for a few weeks now, and you can see his quality - not just his scoring but everything about him. He's a proper striker and a good personality to have in the dressing room.

“He's still getting minutes back in his legs but he will be a massive asset for us as soon as we can get him out there regularly again.”

In a good mood

Will Grigg feels the mood around Stadium MK is changing, both with the players and the supporters after improved performances of late

While their four-game unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday against Derby County, Grigg said the mood at Stadium MK has been a positive one this week.

And after their poor run last month, Grigg said he feels the fans are beginning to have a more positive outlook as well.

He said: “(The mood) is really positive after the weekend. We were massively disappointed with how it ended, but there were so many positives to take from the first half, we should have been 3-0 up. Derby are a strong side and a massive club, but we'll take the positives into the next game.

“Compared to where we were four or five weeks ago, it's polar opposites. And it's not just for us but the fans as well. We'd not given them a lot to cheer about, but their response in the last three weeks has been excellent.

