Grigg laments Plymouth’s ‘gifted goals’ in win over MK Dons

Will Grigg said MK Dons cannot afford to gift sides goals like they did against Plymouth Argyle at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Individual errors from Jamie Cumming, Josh McEachran and Louie Barry ultimately cost Dons as they fell to their fourth consecutive League One defeat. Grigg’s fourth goal of the season, which pulled the score back to 3-1 early in the second half, would be mere consolation.

Plymouth are on a tear through the third tier at the moment, unbeaten in two months and sit four points clear at the top of the table. And with the odds stacked against Dons going into the game, Grigg said they cannot afford to gift goals to teams like Plymouth this season.

“The goals were mistakes, and it’s these things which are going against us,” he said. “You can’t give them goals like we did to start. We want to play our way, and unfortunately we got caught out with the way they press and it cost us three sloppy goals.

“They’re a very good side, and you could see it. One team was full of confidence and the other was lacking for obvious reasons. We gave it everything but you have to give it to Plymouth for their quality.”

With few predicting Dons would get anything given the constrasting seasons the sides are having, Grigg felt Dons looked much improved compared to their 1-0 loss in midweek to Bristol Rovers.

He said: “We came into the game knowing expectation wasn't on us and tried to use it. We started really well and could have been 1-0 in 30 seconds. But they took the lead and it changed the rhythm of the game. It's hard to say after a 4-1 defeat but there were so many more positives after today than there were after the last two games.

“At 3-1, we were on the front foot, created chances and put them under a bit of pressure but another mistakes gives them a goal and kills the game off. In terms of effort and character, we gave it everything.