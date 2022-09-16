Grigg questions boos and calls for fans to stick by Dons during tough period

Will Grigg has called for the fans to stick by the MK Dons players after they were booed off following their 2-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

A lacklustre performance at Stadium MK saw the hosts fail to register a single shot on target against Ian Evatt’s side, who netted from a penalty and a free-kick to claim their first win in Milton Keynes.

Booed off by some of the 6,000 home supporters who stayed until the final whistle, Grigg has called for unity ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Oxford United.

“I'm not a fan of booing, I don't understand it and it's not something I'd ever do but fans pay their money and can do whatever they want, or at least that's what they say. I understand their frustration, losing 2-0 at home without a shot, but it's frustrating for everyone.

“We need to put all the pieces together to complete the jigsaw. It's not just the final third or the attackers, but to finish the 90 minutes without a shot on target is unacceptable for us.

“We need the fans, and we all need to stick together. Sometimes the fans can suck the ball into the net too. We have to take it on the chin and put in a performance they enjoy.

“(Booing) is not something I'd encourage but we'll go out again on Saturday and hopefully give them something to cheer about.”

Heading to the Kassam Stadium will see Dons come up against former boss Karl Robinson once more - the man who brought Grigg to Stadium MK for his first spell back in 2014.

On the game, Grigg said: “It’ll be a tough game, the Kassam Stadium is never an easy place to go. You expect that they will have a similar style in terms of playing out from the back and wanting to play football, getting into the final-third and creating chances, a typical Karl Robinson side.

“They’ve had some good success, over the past couple of years they have always been in and around the play-off positions.

