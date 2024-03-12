Live

Grimsby Town 1-0 MK Dons - Limp defeat for Dons in Grimsby

MK Dons are in action in Lincolnshire this evening, taking on Grimsby Town
By Toby Lock
Published 12th Mar 2024, 18:25 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 21:40 GMT

Grimsby Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

21:37 GMT

FULL TIME: Grimsby 1-0 MK Dons

A thoroughly disappointing night for MK Dons as they lose here tonight - three defeats in a row at Blundell Park.

Way off it all over the park, and barely created a chance all night.

21:33 GMT

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

21:25 GMT

82 mins: Grimsby hit the post

Pyke immediately involved, Williams lucky not to give away a penalty as he blocks him but the ball bounces out to Clifton who strikes and it hits the post

21:23 GMTUpdated 21:24 GMT

81 mins: Grimsby's final swap

Rekeil Pyke will replace Justin Obikwu.

Big ten minutes needed now for Dons to try and get something from this game

21:18 GMT

75 mins: Attendance

Attendance: 5,659 (153)

21:16 GMT

72 mins: Another Grimsby change

Skipper Holohan makes way for Kieran Green

21:15 GMT

70 mins: Everything is just off tonight

Nothing MK Dons seem to do is working. Passes are a yard too long, touches are too heavy, tackles just too late.

Emre Tezgel won the ball in the centre circle, it opened up in front of him but in feeding Dennis, sent the striker too far wide with his pass.

Feels like one of those nights

21:04 GMT

61 mins: Grimsby make changes

Wood and Andrews replace Eisa and Gnhoua

21:02 GMT

59 mins: Dons make a double change

Matt Dennis and Emre Tezgel replace Ellis Harrison and Dan Kemp

20:59 GMT

56 mins: Cartwright saves

Dons really piling on the pressure there, Gilbey's cross finds Kemp at the far post, he shoots on the turn but Cartwright saves

