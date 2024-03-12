Grimsby Town 1-0 MK Dons - Limp defeat for Dons in Grimsby
Grimsby Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Grimsby 1-0 MK Dons
A thoroughly disappointing night for MK Dons as they lose here tonight - three defeats in a row at Blundell Park.
Way off it all over the park, and barely created a chance all night.
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
82 mins: Grimsby hit the post
Pyke immediately involved, Williams lucky not to give away a penalty as he blocks him but the ball bounces out to Clifton who strikes and it hits the post
81 mins: Grimsby's final swap
Rekeil Pyke will replace Justin Obikwu.
Big ten minutes needed now for Dons to try and get something from this game
75 mins: Attendance
Attendance: 5,659 (153)
72 mins: Another Grimsby change
Skipper Holohan makes way for Kieran Green
70 mins: Everything is just off tonight
Nothing MK Dons seem to do is working. Passes are a yard too long, touches are too heavy, tackles just too late.
Emre Tezgel won the ball in the centre circle, it opened up in front of him but in feeding Dennis, sent the striker too far wide with his pass.
Feels like one of those nights
61 mins: Grimsby make changes
Wood and Andrews replace Eisa and Gnhoua
59 mins: Dons make a double change
Matt Dennis and Emre Tezgel replace Ellis Harrison and Dan Kemp
56 mins: Cartwright saves
Dons really piling on the pressure there, Gilbey's cross finds Kemp at the far post, he shoots on the turn but Cartwright saves