Grimsby Town 1-3 MK Dons - Three wins in a row for MK Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 26th Oct 2024, 13:24 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 16:54 BST
MK Dons take on Grimsby Town this afternoon looking to win for a third time in a week

Grimsby Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:54 BST

FULL TIME! MK Dons make it three in a week

What a turnaround! A totally different team emerged in the second-half, and two goals in those first seven minutes put Dons in control, and one more in stoppage time secures it!

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:51 BST

95 mins: GOAL! Dons wrap it up!

Everyone is filing for the doors as Lemonheigh-Evans fires in Dons’ third!

Great work from Harrison, who barges through his defender, shirt pulled off his back, but he pokes it through to the former Stockport man to find the bottom corner!

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:49 BST

94 mins: Harrison into the book

Harrison is doing his best to kill time down in the corner, but gets a yellow card for taking it a bit too far, holding the ball on the ground

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:48 BST

92 mins: Hume booked

Brilliant from Nemane, he has pace to burn to counter Hume, into the corner and he’s taken down. Booking for the Grimsby man

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:47 BST

91 mins: Lemonheigh-Evans booked

Yellow card for Lemonheigh-Evans for a silly foul

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:45 BST

Stoppage time

Seven minutes added on?!

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:44 BST

89 mins: Foul on Tomlinson

Booking for Tyrell Warren for a foul on Tomlinson as Grimsby make two more changes: Rose and Rodgers off, Gardner and Svanthorsson on

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:35 BST

79 mins: Kelly down injured

Liam Kelly has been given treatment in the centre of the park, but he can’t continue. MJ Williams replaces him

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:33 BST

77 mins: Obikwu makes way

Such a threat though he was in the first-half, Obikwu has not made the same mark in the second. He’s come off and is replaced by Donovan Wilson

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:28 BST

73 mins: Just wide

Another good effort as Denver Hume fires wide.

Two subs for Dons: Hogan and Leigh make way for Harrison and Thompson-Sommers

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:28 BST

72 mins: McGill with the save

Dons cannot clear the ball properly, and Khouri fires through a crowd that McGill does well to deny

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:23 BSTUpdated 16:23 BST

67 mins: Sherring just wide

Corr that was a booming header from Sherring, it’s just wide but it was a nasty collision with Grimsby defender McJannet. Both hit the deck and need treatment

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:21 BST

65 mins: Gilbey booked

Some absolutely crunching challenges down there in the corner, Gilbey eventually penalised for one on opposite skipper Rose, who leaps straight up, runs over to the Dons man and gives him a hug and the pair share a chuckle as Gilbey goes into the book

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:19 BST

63 mins: Grimsby starting to see more of the ball

After the shell-shock of those first seven second-half minutes, Grimsby are starting to come back out of it again. Second balls are dropping to the hosts again in midfield, but Dons are doing their level best to frustrate the home team

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:13 BST

57 mins: Double change for Grimsby

They’ve been rattled at the start of this half have Grimsby, so here come changes.

Luker and Ainley replace McEachran and Barrington, who missed that sitter at the start of the half

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:09 BST

52 mins: GOAL! Dons lead!

What a turnaround! Nemane unleashed down the right again, his ball in is a real tempter, Lemonheigh-Evans gets something on it before Hogan makes sure!

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:07 BST

51 mins: Hogan nearly fires Dons ahead

Hogan does well to close down keeper Jackson, the ball loops up, the angle is a tight one for Hogan and he takes aim but it comes off the post and behind

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:06 BST

50 mins: GOAL! Dons are back in it!

A really well-worked goal that. Leigh’s neat touch to Nemane, he crosses to the unmarked Gilbey to nod in his second in as many games!

1-1

