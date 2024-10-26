Grimsby Town 1-3 MK Dons - Three wins in a row for MK Dons
Get the latest from the game
Grimsby Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME! MK Dons make it three in a week
What a turnaround! A totally different team emerged in the second-half, and two goals in those first seven minutes put Dons in control, and one more in stoppage time secures it!
95 mins: GOAL! Dons wrap it up!
Everyone is filing for the doors as Lemonheigh-Evans fires in Dons’ third!
Great work from Harrison, who barges through his defender, shirt pulled off his back, but he pokes it through to the former Stockport man to find the bottom corner!
94 mins: Harrison into the book
Harrison is doing his best to kill time down in the corner, but gets a yellow card for taking it a bit too far, holding the ball on the ground
92 mins: Hume booked
Brilliant from Nemane, he has pace to burn to counter Hume, into the corner and he’s taken down. Booking for the Grimsby man
91 mins: Lemonheigh-Evans booked
Yellow card for Lemonheigh-Evans for a silly foul
Stoppage time
Seven minutes added on?!
89 mins: Foul on Tomlinson
Booking for Tyrell Warren for a foul on Tomlinson as Grimsby make two more changes: Rose and Rodgers off, Gardner and Svanthorsson on
79 mins: Kelly down injured
Liam Kelly has been given treatment in the centre of the park, but he can’t continue. MJ Williams replaces him
77 mins: Obikwu makes way
Such a threat though he was in the first-half, Obikwu has not made the same mark in the second. He’s come off and is replaced by Donovan Wilson
73 mins: Just wide
Another good effort as Denver Hume fires wide.
Two subs for Dons: Hogan and Leigh make way for Harrison and Thompson-Sommers
72 mins: McGill with the save
Dons cannot clear the ball properly, and Khouri fires through a crowd that McGill does well to deny
67 mins: Sherring just wide
Corr that was a booming header from Sherring, it’s just wide but it was a nasty collision with Grimsby defender McJannet. Both hit the deck and need treatment
65 mins: Gilbey booked
Some absolutely crunching challenges down there in the corner, Gilbey eventually penalised for one on opposite skipper Rose, who leaps straight up, runs over to the Dons man and gives him a hug and the pair share a chuckle as Gilbey goes into the book
63 mins: Grimsby starting to see more of the ball
After the shell-shock of those first seven second-half minutes, Grimsby are starting to come back out of it again. Second balls are dropping to the hosts again in midfield, but Dons are doing their level best to frustrate the home team
57 mins: Double change for Grimsby
They’ve been rattled at the start of this half have Grimsby, so here come changes.
Luker and Ainley replace McEachran and Barrington, who missed that sitter at the start of the half
52 mins: GOAL! Dons lead!
What a turnaround! Nemane unleashed down the right again, his ball in is a real tempter, Lemonheigh-Evans gets something on it before Hogan makes sure!
51 mins: Hogan nearly fires Dons ahead
Hogan does well to close down keeper Jackson, the ball loops up, the angle is a tight one for Hogan and he takes aim but it comes off the post and behind
50 mins: GOAL! Dons are back in it!
A really well-worked goal that. Leigh’s neat touch to Nemane, he crosses to the unmarked Gilbey to nod in his second in as many games!
1-1
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.