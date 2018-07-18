Half an hour in the bank for returning Alex Gilbey

Alex Gilbey made his long-awaited return to first team action on Wednesday evening when MK Dons took on Almeria in Spain.

Gilbey, 23, succumbed to a knee injury in February, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Initial estimates scheduled a return date of Christmas time this year, however the midfielder could now be ready around October.

Gilbey was a second half substitute for Tisdale’s side in Spain, and made a solid impact on his first appearance back.

He teed up Kieran Agard before himself seeing a shot deflected over the cross bar.

As a precaution, Gilbey was replaced by Liam Sole with 15 minutes remaining as his recovery continues.

The match itself ended 0-0. Former Dons import Sergio Aguza, who moved to Stadium MK in 2015, also played a part in the match having signed for the Spanish side earlier this week.

Dons play their final friendly in Spain on Friday when they play FC Jumilla.