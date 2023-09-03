Half-time changes put Crewe in the driving seat, says Bell

Lee Bell said he had to grill his Crewe Alexandra side at half-time to get them to raise their game to beat MK Dons on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 at the turn to Jonathan Leko’s eighth minute strike, and looking distinctly second-best all over the pitch, Bell said he had to make changes - introducing Shilow Tracey - at the break to get his side to get into the action. And it worked, with three second-half goals earning them the three points.

Speaking afterwards, Bell said: “We can't keep gifting goals away, and that was my message. I had them at half-time. We're a good team with good players, but that game could have been a lot more comfortable.

“I said at half-time that the staff had to take some responsibility for our formation, but the change at the break allowed us to go on and dominate the game from thereon.

“MK Dons are a good team on a good run but the difference between the halves was us looking to get in behind them. Full credit to my team - I'm absolutely delighted for them to do that against a team in form at the top of the table.