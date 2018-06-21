Hancox is number four through the MK Dons door

Mitch Hancox has left Macclesfield Town to join MK Dons, becoming Paul Tisdale's fourth signing in three days.

The left back, who can also play on the wing, helped the Silkmen to promotion back into the Football League last season.

He joins Jordan Moore-Taylor, Ryan Watson and Lawson D'Ath to become the fourth signing of the summer.

“It’s amazing to be here,” Hancox told iFollow MK Dons. “I had two brilliant years at Macclesfield but I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve got here.

“Everything about the Club is set up to do well. The manager was really enthusiastic when I met him and he’s had success in this league. I’m excited to get going and can’t wait to start.”

He added: “I work hard - that is a big part of my game and if you see I’m not doing that then do tell me! I like to chip in with goals too and be creative, putting balls in the box.”

Having spent two years at Moss Rose, Hancox made 80 appearances and netted an impressive 13 goals. He began his career with Birmingham City, and had loan a spell at Crawley Town too.

Manager Paul Tisdale said: “Mitch has good pedigree having started his career at Birmingham City, where he made first-team appearances as a young player. He moved on and he’s had a couple of very good seasons at Macclesfield Town - notably last season in a promotion-winning team.

“He can play up and down the left-hand side, he’s full of energy and I’m looking forward to seeing how he fits into this environment. He is another player who has played a lot of football in a winning team recently and I hope he can bring that into his game here at Stadium MK.”