Handful Harrison changes the game for the good in Dons victory
Striker Ellis Harrison showed the different attributes he brings to MK Dons’ play with his excellent cameo in the 3-2 win over Cheltenham Town.
The 30-year-old was barely a footnote during the 3-1 defeat to Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, but came on with 20 minutes to go against the Robins, with Dons trailing 2-1, and flipped the game on it’s head.
Netting within five minutes of his arrival on the field, he gave Dons significantly more attacking stick in the latter stages, playing a key role in Laurence Maguire’s winner four minutes from time as Dons claimed a fifth straight league win.
Speaking afterwards, head coach Scott Lindsey said the Welshman plays a really important role in the dressing room, and in the side, offering a little something different to his team-mates.
“Ellis has been brilliant since I've come in, I really like him as a character,” said the head coach. “He's got a good personality, he's a good lad and has trained really hard. He's been patient, and there will be times we call on him.
“He is part of what we do, a big part. I think he’s been brilliant when he comes on, always works hard.
“He's a different handful. Scott is sharper, gets in behind and into spaces, while Ellis is a bigger presence and links the play so well. I'm really pleased with him.”
