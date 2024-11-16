Handful Harrison changes the game for the good in Dons victory

Ellis Harrison | Jane Russell

The frontman came on and changed the game for the good for MK Dons on Saturday

Striker Ellis Harrison showed the different attributes he brings to MK Dons’ play with his excellent cameo in the 3-2 win over Cheltenham Town.

The 30-year-old was barely a footnote during the 3-1 defeat to Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, but came on with 20 minutes to go against the Robins, with Dons trailing 2-1, and flipped the game on it’s head.

Netting within five minutes of his arrival on the field, he gave Dons significantly more attacking stick in the latter stages, playing a key role in Laurence Maguire’s winner four minutes from time as Dons claimed a fifth straight league win.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Scott Lindsey said the Welshman plays a really important role in the dressing room, and in the side, offering a little something different to his team-mates.

“Ellis has been brilliant since I've come in, I really like him as a character,” said the head coach. “He's got a good personality, he's a good lad and has trained really hard. He's been patient, and there will be times we call on him.

“He is part of what we do, a big part. I think he’s been brilliant when he comes on, always works hard.

“He's a different handful. Scott is sharper, gets in behind and into spaces, while Ellis is a bigger presence and links the play so well. I'm really pleased with him.”