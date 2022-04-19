Hard work is paying off for the ever-improving Scott Twine

Scott Twine says his extra work behind-the-scenes is helping him iron out weaknesses in his game.

Despite being named as one of the nominees for League One’s Player of the Year, Scott Twine said he still has plenty of areas to improve in his game.

Signing from Swindon Town last summer Twine has been a star man for Dons this term, scoring 16 goals and providing 12 assists in 45 outings for the club, including one of each the 3-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old faces competition from Rotherham’s Michael Smith and Wednesday play-maker Barry Bannan for the prize.

In praising his player, Liam Manning said Twine’s work behind-the-scenes has helped make him even better, and the man himself admitted his extra efforts have kept him improving throughout the season.

He said: “I try and do as much as possible but there are so many things I can improve on, and I will. That’s why I keep doing extras, and I’ll keep doing that because I know I can get a lot better.”

The awards nod comes off the back of what Twine describes as his most enjoyable season since turning professional.

He added: “It's not something I'd thought of until it came up, and it's a nice bonus I suppose.

“I've loved it here. It has been my most enjoyable season in professional football. That's everyday, coming in and being with all the players and staff. I've not been in a changing room that's so happy all the time.”