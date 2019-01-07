Harley plays for the first time since August

MK Dons midfielder Ryan Harley played 45 minutes for the first time since the opening day of the season when he played for the U23s on Monday.

Harley signed from Exeter City in the summer and made a mark on his debut by scoring in the 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic on the opening day of the season.

However, after an 11 minute cameo as a substitute against Bury in the second game, Harley has been sidelined with ankle issues since.

He was given 45 minutes on the pitch, with several of Paul Tisdale's first team and fringe players getting game time during the 2-2 draw, including Mathieu Baudry and Ouss Cisse. Osman Sow and Lawson D'Ath netted the goals.