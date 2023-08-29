Harness is ready and pushing to make his MK Dons debut

Back-up goalkeeper Nathan Harness is champing at the bit to play games for MK Dons, according to his coach.

The 23-year-old signed as part of a keepers double-header in June, the first through the door before Craig MacGillivray was added to Dons’ squad a few hours later.

But so far, MacGillivray has been Graham Alexander’s first choice ahead of his former Charlton team-mate, and Harness has had to bide his time.

Harness could make his Dons debut though tonight (Tuesday) in the Papa John’s Trophy against Chelsea U21s at Stadium MK, with changes likely for the competition.

Goalkeeper coach Erbil Bozkurt spoke highly of Harness’ mentality and character in the early part of the season, saying the young keeper is ready and waiting on the sidelines for his opportunity.

“It’s an important role,” he said. “Nathan works hard and train well, and the lads like him a lot. He’s an important character in the changing room.

“Nath will be ready whenever he is called upon and when he is needed. He wants to be involved, he wants to play but he is helping and pushing Craig in the right way. It’s a good group of keepers we have at the club at the moment.”

MacGillivray has made a solid start to the campaign too though, playing every game so far as Dons have won four of five matches to see them sit top of League Two.

Bozkurt continued: “Craig has done well at the start of the season. His input has been really good for the team. Sometimes, it's the small things.

“In the game against Doncaster, he's coming for crosses late in the day and getting that pressure off to give the lads a breather.