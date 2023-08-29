News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Harness is ready and pushing to make his MK Dons debut

The reserve keeper is pushing for a chance to start in MK Dons colours

By Toby Lock
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read

Back-up goalkeeper Nathan Harness is champing at the bit to play games for MK Dons, according to his coach.

The 23-year-old signed as part of a keepers double-header in June, the first through the door before Craig MacGillivray was added to Dons’ squad a few hours later.

But so far, MacGillivray has been Graham Alexander’s first choice ahead of his former Charlton team-mate, and Harness has had to bide his time.

Harness could make his Dons debut though tonight (Tuesday) in the Papa John’s Trophy against Chelsea U21s at Stadium MK, with changes likely for the competition.

Most Popular

Goalkeeper coach Erbil Bozkurt spoke highly of Harness’ mentality and character in the early part of the season, saying the young keeper is ready and waiting on the sidelines for his opportunity.

“It’s an important role,” he said. “Nathan works hard and train well, and the lads like him a lot. He’s an important character in the changing room.

“Nath will be ready whenever he is called upon and when he is needed. He wants to be involved, he wants to play but he is helping and pushing Craig in the right way. It’s a good group of keepers we have at the club at the moment.”

MacGillivray has made a solid start to the campaign too though, playing every game so far as Dons have won four of five matches to see them sit top of League Two.

Bozkurt continued: “Craig has done well at the start of the season. His input has been really good for the team. Sometimes, it's the small things.

“In the game against Doncaster, he's coming for crosses late in the day and getting that pressure off to give the lads a breather.

“What he's brought to the team is what we knew he would do, so it's important he carries that on.”

Related topics:CoachGraham AlexanderCraig MacGillivrayCharlton