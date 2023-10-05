Harris sacked days before Gillingham face MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gillingham have sacked manager Neil Harris just two days before taking on MK Dons.

The former Millwall striker spent 20 months in charge at Priestfield, and saw them topping the table less than a month ago before a slip in September saw the Gills slip to eighth in League Two.

Former Dons boss Keith Millen, who had been head of academy coaching at the club, will take charge of the game against his old club on Saturday.

Gillingham’s statement read: “Having joined the Club in February of 2022, Neil nearly kept the team in League One, getting relegated on the last day of the season on goal difference, making up a 10-point deficit in the process.

“The Club has decided it now wishes to go in a different direction and will begin the process of identifying a Head Coach to take the team forward.

“David Livermore will also be leaving the Club.

“In the meantime, Keith Millen will take control of first-team matters on an interim basis with immediate effect.”

Keith Millen was assistant manager at MK Dons in 2018

Millen joined MK Dons in January 2018 as assistant manager to Dan Micciche. With the club heading towards relegation, Micciche was sacked after just three months in charge, with Millen left in charge until the end of the season, ultimately seeing the club drop into League Two, but won his final game in charge away at Shrewsbury.