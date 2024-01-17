Harrison and MK Dons have a habit of leaving it late

The striker has been told his game time at MK Dons will be limited

Ellis Harrison

Ellis Harrison’s habit of scoring late on in games is exactly what head coach Mike Williamson wants from the striker.

The Welshman’s fourth goal of the season on Saturday came with the last kick of the game against Tranmere Rovers, in the seventh minute of time added on at Prenton Park as Dons claimed a 2-1 victory to move up to seventh in League Two.

Harrison also bagged a late winner against Colchester United on Boxing Day in the 1-0 win with an 89th minute strike, and an 88th minute goal in the 4-2 win over Salford City.

Having told the striker his game time will be limited by top-scorer Max Dean for the time being, Williamson said Harrison’s attitude has been excellent, with his return being just what he wants from the 29-year-old.

“He's a great character,” said Williamson. “I sat with him and explained the amount of game time we would be getting, and he totally understands the situation. We've got Max up there who is flying, and Ellis is happy to play a huge part off the field as well as coming on to play a part on it as well.

“I'm really pleased to have him around. He's got that maturing, that understanding. It's not easy, picking only 11 players and leaving players out, but hopefully I can get them to understand that it's about pushing them and raising their standards.”

