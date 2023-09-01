Harrison joins Dons from Port Vale late on deadline day

MK Dons have completed their tenth signing of the summer - that of striker Ellis Harrison from Port Vale.

The 29-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee from the League One side. He scored 11 goals in 36 appearances for the Valiants last season, and has 90 career goals from 364 appearances for the likes of Bristol Rovers, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town.

“This is a move I have wanted to get done so I’m pleased it’s sorted and I can’t wait to meet up with the team and get going,” he said.

“This is a good football club who I have always admired from playing against them over the years. The manager is extremely experienced and I am looking forward to working under him here at MK Dons.

“The team has made a great start to the season and I hope to do my best to help maintain that and ensure we can have a successful year.”

He signs too late to feature for Dons away at Crewe tomorrow.

Port Vale’s Director of Football David Flitcroft paid tribute to the striker upon his departure, saying: “Director of Football David Flitcroft said: “After getting promoted and the new challenge of League One football, it was important we recruited an experienced goal scorer. Ellis was brought in to lead our front line and his goals helped the club retain our League One status.

“The training environment and playing style have both evolved and Ellis has found himself with less game time.

“MK Dons have been chasing Ellis for a while and finally matched our valuation of the player, which aligns with the club’s trading model.