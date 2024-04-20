Harrogate Town 3-3 MK Dons - Wearne restores parity again
Get the latest from the game
Harrogate vs MK Dons - LIVE
52 mins: GOAL! Dons are level again
What an odd goal! Kelly sends Wearne through and everyone seemed to stop, Belshaw stood on his line, not willing to commit, Wearne did the keeper with the eyes and rolls in the equaliser.
It’s 3-3
50 mins: GOAL - Harrogate are back in front
Poor from Tezgel and Tucker as they conspire to lose the ball, and do so to Odoh as he gets into the box, clips his cross to the far post and Thomson slides the ball into the top corner to restore their lead
Second-half
Two changes at the break, the goal-scorers are making way for Ellis Harrison and Stephen Wearne.
Back underway
HALF TIME: Harrogate 2-2 MK Dons
What a flurry of activity in those final few minutes of the half!
Hasn’t felt like a game with four goals in it, but here we are.
45+2 mins: GOAL - A stunning equaliser
Corr what a free-kick that is from George Thomson. Muldoon fouled about 25 yards out by Lewington, pretty central, but up steps the skipper, who fires it into the top corner to draw level
Stoppage time
Two minutes to be added on
43 mins: GOAL! Dons are ahead!
What a turnaround! A cross is fired in by Gilbey, Stephen Dooley gets something on it but it stops it on the edge of the six yard box, Max Dean is on hand to rattle it home!
It’s 2-1 as quick as that!
40 mins: GOAL - Gilbey strikes back
The home fans wanted a free-kick when Abu went down, but nothing given and Robson feeds Gilbey, who fires it in towards Dean, the striker neatly lays it off for Gilbey to bend in Dons’ equaliser!
38 mins: Thomson takes aim
Dons look like they are waiting for Harrogate to dictate the game at the moment to try and play on the counter, but the home side are building a head of steam, and skipper George Thomson has a go with a drilled strike but it’s straight at Kelly
32 mins: GOAL - Harrogate take the lead
Daley wins the ball 40 yards out, takes aim from the edge of the box but his strike hits the post. Dons are caught napping though, and Abraham Odoh picks up the loose ball, bending home from the edge of the box