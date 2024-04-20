Live

Harrogate Town 3-3 MK Dons - Wearne restores parity again

MK Dons play their penultimate game of the season in their first ever trip to Harrogate Town
By Toby Lock
Published 20th Apr 2024, 13:34 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 16:13 BST

Harrogate vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:13 BST

52 mins: GOAL! Dons are level again

What an odd goal! Kelly sends Wearne through and everyone seemed to stop, Belshaw stood on his line, not willing to commit, Wearne did the keeper with the eyes and rolls in the equaliser.

It’s 3-3

16:11 BST

50 mins: GOAL - Harrogate are back in front

Poor from Tezgel and Tucker as they conspire to lose the ball, and do so to Odoh as he gets into the box, clips his cross to the far post and Thomson slides the ball into the top corner to restore their lead

16:05 BST

Second-half

Two changes at the break, the goal-scorers are making way for Ellis Harrison and Stephen Wearne.

Back underway

15:50 BST

HALF TIME: Harrogate 2-2 MK Dons

What a flurry of activity in those final few minutes of the half!

Hasn’t felt like a game with four goals in it, but here we are.

15:49 BST

45+2 mins: GOAL - A stunning equaliser

Corr what a free-kick that is from George Thomson. Muldoon fouled about 25 yards out by Lewington, pretty central, but up steps the skipper, who fires it into the top corner to draw level

15:46 BST

Stoppage time

Two minutes to be added on

15:44 BST

43 mins: GOAL! Dons are ahead!

What a turnaround! A cross is fired in by Gilbey, Stephen Dooley gets something on it but it stops it on the edge of the six yard box, Max Dean is on hand to rattle it home!

It’s 2-1 as quick as that!

15:42 BST

40 mins: GOAL - Gilbey strikes back

The home fans wanted a free-kick when Abu went down, but nothing given and Robson feeds Gilbey, who fires it in towards Dean, the striker neatly lays it off for Gilbey to bend in Dons’ equaliser!

15:39 BST

38 mins: Thomson takes aim

Dons look like they are waiting for Harrogate to dictate the game at the moment to try and play on the counter, but the home side are building a head of steam, and skipper George Thomson has a go with a drilled strike but it’s straight at Kelly

15:35 BST

32 mins: GOAL - Harrogate take the lead

Daley wins the ball 40 yards out, takes aim from the edge of the box but his strike hits the post. Dons are caught napping though, and Abraham Odoh picks up the loose ball, bending home from the edge of the box

