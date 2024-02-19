Harvie 'brutally honest' about attendances at Stadium MK

Daniel Harvie

Daniel Harvie has called for fans to come back to Stadium MK to help them in their League Two promotion.

Attendances at Stadium MK have dropped off more than 26 per cent this season, with an average of 6,171 through the door this term compared to 8,411 last.

After back-to-back away games at Bradford and Swindon, where Dons took nearly 700 fans to the County Ground, the side return to MK1 for consecutive home games this week, beginning against Hollywood-backed Wrexham on Tuesday night in one of the biggest games of the season.

With the Welsh side expected to be backed in big numbers for the rearranged fixture tomorrow, Harvie has urged fans to be at the game en masse and to continue their support for the remaining seven home games this term.

He said: "The fans are a massive part of us going forwards, and throughout the season. They travel in good numbers. We could get a few more at home games, if we're being brutally honest.

"For me, the AFC Wimbledon game the other week sticks out. There was a lot riding on the game and there's a lot of history there, but the fans turned up in massive numbers. And massive numbers for us means we perform better on the pitch, it helps us through sticky periods.