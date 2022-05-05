Harvie eager to play in a raucous play-off atmosphere at Adams Park

Daniel Harvie and Warren O’Hora celebrate the win over Wycombe at Adams Park earlier this season. Harvie says preparation for the play-offs has been like any other for MK Dons this week.

Playing in vociferous atmospheres have become the norm for MK Dons recently, and Daniel Harvie is expecting nothing less than that when they walk into Adams Park tonight.

The play-off semi-final first leg with Wycombe Wanderers has sold out in both home and away ends, with nearly 10,000 expected when the sides meet at 7.45pm.

After experiencing fierce atmospheres at Plymouth, Oxford and relegated AFC Wimbledon recently, Harvie said he expects no different from the Chairboys fans, especially after the tense 1-0 win Dons picked up at Adams Park in January.

“It's good playing in atmospheres like that,” said the Scottish defender. “It adds something more to the game.

“I'm expecting a loud stadium, but we're prepared for that. We've been in grounds like that this season, so we'll have to take the experience of that and go into the game full of confidence.”

Dons’ level-headed approach throughout the season has not changed heading into the play-offs, Liam Manning admitted ahead of the game.

Harvie too said the approach to the two-legged affair with Wycombe has been no different to any other game they have played this season.

He said: “It's still two games, and they'll be completely different but we'll try and do what we always do and that is to try to win.

“It really has been the same as normal, we're just looking at it like another two games. We're used to playing in quick succession. But the week itself has been normal.