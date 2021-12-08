Harvie needs to be more selfish in front of goal to get tally up

Daniel Harvie has provided three assists this season but is yet to score

Goals need to be a more common part of Daniel Harvie’s game, the defender has admitted.

Last season, the 23-year-old scored three goals in his first campaign with MK Dons but as yet is drawing a blank this term. Peter Kioso, on the opposite flank meanwhile has four goals to his name.

With many of the squad having meetings with Dons’ coaching staff in the last few weeks to highlight areas to improve, Harvie said he may have to be more selfish in front of goal.

“We had a meeting with the staff recently about our games, and personally, I want to add a few more goals to my game, as well as assists. I’m hoping the first one comes along soon.

“It may be down to that (being more selfish) in the final third. If I can get assists as well, they’re just as good as a goal.”

And it’s something which Liam Manning wants to see more of too, as well as putting them on the plate for others to score.

The head coach said: “He has some good assists, he got both at Wigan for example, but with a lot of the guys, it’s about producing regularly.

“The best players produce regularly, and that’s the way we work.