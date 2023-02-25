Harvie’s ‘irritated knee’ could recover for him to face Lincoln

Daniel Harvie’s knee injury is not as bad as first feared and he could be back in contention to play Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old added to Dons’ defensive woes on Saturday, missing the 1-0 defeat to Ipswich Town, with the setback, joining the likes of Warren O’Hora, Dean Lewington and Anthony Stewart in the treatment room.

It meant Mark Jackson was left with just four fit defenders for the visit of the Tractor Boys, but he offered hope that Harvie could return for the trip to Sincil Bank on Tuesday night to face Lincoln.

“There is no damage to his knee, but a lot of irritation to his left knee so we had to be careful with him,” said Jackson.

“It was hurting him when he was passing. If it had been his right-leg, it might have been better because he wouldn't have been having that repetition of striking the ball.