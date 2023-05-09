Head coach Jackson sacked by MK Dons following relegation

Mark Jackson has been sacked as head coach of MK Dons following the club’s relegation to League Two on Sunday.

The 45-year-old took charge of 25 games, winning six, drawing nine and losing 10. The 0-0 draw with Burton Albion on the final day of the season was not enough to save Dons from the drop into the fourth tier of English football for the third time in their history.

Jackson is the second head coach to lose his job at Stadium MK this season, following Liam Manning’s departure in December. His assistant Robbie Stockdale also leaves the club, as does Technical Insights Analyst Aaron Dagger, who joined Jackson from Leeds United.

A club statement read: “Milton Keynes Dons Football Club have parted company with Head Coach Mark Jackson, following the Club’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

“Assistant Head Coach Robbie Stockdale and Technical Insights Analyst Aaron Dagger will also depart the Football Club.

“The Club would like to thank Mark, Robbie and Aaron for their efforts during their time at Stadium MK. Everyone at MK Dons wishes them every success in the future.”

