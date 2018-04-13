HEAD-TO-HEAD: All points pivotal to keep Dons in League 1

Dan Micciche says every point will be key come the end of the season as MK Dons battle against League 1 relegation.

Heading into their penultimate home game on Saturday when they take on Doncaster Rovers, Dons are three points from safety with 15 left on the table.

Dons boss Micciche had initially set his side a 52-points target. However, with Dons currently sat on 42, Micciche admitted he doesn't know how many points it will take to keep them in the division.

"I don't think we can say - who knows?" he said. "A lot of it depends on other results. We'll know on May 6 how many we needed and how many was enough. All I'm thinking about is Saturday. I don't like labelling games but we know we've got to go and get points.

"We have to take (other results) into account, but I'm not going to start changing or panicking, or showing league tables. We know what we've got to do and if we can do that, we can put pressure on everyone else.

"If you sat there any analysed it too much, you'll lose sight of what you have to do, so there will be many more twists and turns before the end of the season."

When Rovers visited last, back in April 2015, right, and indeed on their trip in March 2013, Dons ran out 3-0 winners. Those two results, however, are the only wins Dons have managed to pick up over their nine meetings through the years. Earlier this season, Dons were beaten 2-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Darren Ferguson’s side head to Stadium MK undefeated in four games, but slipped down to 16th in League 1 on Tuesday night after Fleetwood’s 1-0 win over Oxford and Gillingham’s 0-0 draw with title hopefuls Blackburn Rovers.

"They're a good footballing side," Micciche continued. "They're in a good position in the table. Every team has something to play for because they're professionals and they'll want to do their best. We know what to expect, but we know if we can perform like we can, we're in a good place, I'm confident we can get a result."

While Dons lost on their last two outings, they had picked up 10 points from a possible 12 prior to that, with Doncaster heading to Stadium MK unbeaten in four, with two wins and two draws.

Marcus Tavernier and Josh Tymon are back in contention after a week of training, but Micciche will be without Osman Sow for at least another week, while keeper Lee Nicholls is also an injury doubt.