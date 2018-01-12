HEAD-TO-HEAD: Biggest game of the season awaits MK Dons

Saturday’s fixture at Stadium MK between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon was where it all started for Robbie Neilson.

The Scot’s first home game in charge came in this fixture last December, and a Dean Bowditch penalty not only ensured Dons picked up the first league win between the two teams, but also ended a nine-month spell without a league win at home.

"It was a rollercoaster at the start," said Neilson, reflecting on that first game. "We came straight into the biggest game of the season, having not won at home for nine months. The atmosphere was great, fans were fantastic, we got the result and it helped us push our season on.

"We hope we can do the same on Saturday."

This weekend’s fixture will be the seventh meeting between the two sides, with Dons having won four of the six previous meetings.

MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon: Form Guide

The first game came in December 2012, and will be best remembered for Jon Ostemobor’s now infamous ‘Heel of God’ goal in stoppage time to send Dons through to the FA Cup third round.

The last time the sides met was back in September, and Neilson’s side took bragging rights as they won for the first time at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. A George Francomb own goal put MK ahead, before Gboly Ariyibi doubled the lead before half time in a 2-0 win.

Neilson added: "It's a huge game, we all know the history, the players know it too. It's more than a normal game - it's huge for everyone."

Neither side head into Saturday's clash with much form behind them. Dons beat QPR in the FA Cup third round, while AFC lost to Spurs, but in League 1, both have struggled. Dons sit 19th and AFC 21st - the first of the relegation places.