HEAD-TO-HEAD: Can Micciche get off to a winning start?

Dan Micciche hopes to get his MK Dons career off to a winning start in his first game this Saturday.

There is a place in the FA Cup fifth round at stake when League 2 Coventry City visit Stadium MK.

The Sky Blues are expected to bring in excess of 8,000 fans to MK1 on Saturday, and though the result won’t mean a lot in the grand scheme of things for Dons, Micciche hopes to give the home fans something to cheer in his first game in charge.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: MK Dons vs Coventry City

With Dons slipping into the relegation zone last weekend, and the new manager installed on Tuesday, Micciche hopes to begin life in winning fashion.

He said: “Saturday is a huge opportunity to get into the fifth round of the FA Cup and maybe play a Premier League side. That’s what the city deserves, and what the stadium was built for.

“Playing at home against a side nearby, we’re expecting a big crowd.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the players to go out and show what they can do.

“It’s great we’ve got an FA Cup game so quickly to take our minds off the league for a bit, and it’s a great opportunity for everyone.”

Dons' last trip to the fourth round came in 2016 when they took on Premier League champions Chelsea. An Oscar hat-trick was the highlight in Chelsea's 5-1 win.

City arrive at Stadium MK having beaten Premier League Stoke City in the third round, while Dons were 1-0 winners over Championship QPR.